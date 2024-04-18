Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
ABC News: Israel Won’t Attack Iran Until After Pesach


US officials told ABC News that Israel is not expected to carry out a retaliatory attack against Iran until after Pesach.

The officials added that Israel twice prepared retaliatory strikes against Iran this week but ultimately postponed them.

Kan News reported that following the Iranian attack overnight on Motzei Shabbos, Israel’s war cabinet approved the launch of an immediate massive retaliatory strike against Iran. However after US President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and pushed him not to retaliate, the plan was called off.

Meanwhile, senior Iranian officials are living in fear, with some in hiding in underground facilities and other protective areas.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday warned that the “tiniest invasion” by Israel would bring a “massive and harsh” response.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



