Relatives of some of the hostages in Gaza visited HaGaon HaRav Moshe Shternbuch on Wednesday and asked for a bracha.

The relatives also wrote down the names of their relatives so HaRav Shternbuch can daven for them.

In response to the question of what the family members can be mechazeik in, HaRav Shternbuch responded: “Emunah. Hakadosh Baruch Hu helps. A time will come that Hakadosh Baruch Hu will help and they’ll see a yeshuah.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)