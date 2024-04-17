Butcher Of Tehran Warns Of “Massive & Harsh Response” To Israel’s “Tiniest Invasion”

Iran’s president has warned that the “tiniest invasion” by Israel would bring a “massive and harsh” response, as the region braces for potential Israeli retaliation after Iran’s attack over the weekend.

President Ebrahim Raisi spoke Wednesday at an annual army parade that was relocated to a barracks north of the capital, Tehran, from its usual venue on a highway in the city’s southern outskirts. Iranian authorities gave no explanation for its relocation, and state television didn’t broadcast it live, as it has in previous years.

Raisi’s threats against Israel were nothing new but the change of location was apparently due to fear of an Israeli attack. An Al Jazeera journalist in Iran reported: “Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke two hours ago but his words were not broadcast live. What we saw in the last few minutes is a filmed update of the President’s speech. The event was previously held outside the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in Tehran. But due to security concerns, it was moved this year to a military base east of the capital.”

Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel over the weekend in an unprecedented attack – the first direct attack on Israel from Iranian territory.

Israel, with help from the United States, the United Kingdom, neighboring Jordan and other nations, successfully intercepted nearly all the missiles and drones.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem & AP)