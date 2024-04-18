WATCH: Columbia U. Rationalizes Murder of Jews, Believes Israel Has No Right To Exist

Congresswoman Kathy Manning excoriated Columbia President Nemat Shafik for the rampant antisemitism at her university at a congressional hearing on Wednesday and chastised her for the fact that a professor who rationalizes the murder of Jews is still part of the university’s faculty.

“Are there any professors in your Middle East department who believe Israel has the right to exist as a Jewish state?” Manning asked.

Believe it or not, Shafik couldn’t answer that question.

Shafik hemmed and hawed when asked by Rep. Lisa McClain if Columbia defines mobs of people chanting “From the river to the sea” and “Long live the Intifada” as antisemitic – even after McClain explained how numerous Jews were murdered in Israel during the last Intifada, including an alumnus of Columbia University.

Shafik refused to give a clear answer, saying it’s a “difficult issue” because some people perceive it as antisemitic and others don’t. McClain then turned to David Schizer, the head of Columbia’s task force against antisemitism, and posed the question to him and he responded in the affirmative, forcing Shafik to admit she agrees with him.

According to Canary Mission, an organization that exposes hatred and antisemitism on college campuses, Columbia is rife with antisemitism – Canary Mission has profiled no less than 68! Columbia professors for their antisemitism, support for terrorism, and denial of Israel’s right to exist.

Watch Shafik stutter when Rep. Jim Banks confronted her about antisemitic practices at the university:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)