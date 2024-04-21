HaGaon HaRav Shternbuch Responds: “Should We Be Afraid Of Iran?”

HaGoan Harav Moshe Sthernbuch delivered an early Shabbos HaGadol drasha on Thursday night at the Dushinsky Beis Medrash in Jerusalem.

After a pilpul on bittul and biur chometz, HaRav Shtenbuch addressed various topics, including the Chareidi draft law and Iran’s attack on Israel.

Speaking about the draft law, HaRav Shtenrbuch said that “according to the Torah, it is forbidden to compromise with them at all. In order to be saved from the decree, we need to have mesiras nefesh to be Shomer Torah without any change and to clearly inform them of the truth – that we’ll give up our lives but we won’t go to their army – which is forbidden according to Din Torah.”

“And if we are strong like a fortified wall, then they will be weak and won’t be able to do anything to us, which even they themselves know.”

“We need to stand firmly against the authorities and tell them: ‘Bnei Hayeshivos are the Kodesh HaKodeshim of Klal Yisrael and we will not close the yeshivos under any circumstances. If chas v’chalilah the yeshivos are closed, there will mamash be a churban and no Jews will be left in the world, chalilah.'”

HaRav Shternbuch then changed the topic to that of Iran, saying: “I was asked in the past week if we need to fear Iran after they launched over 300 missiles and drones at Eretz Yisrael. I responded that according to nature, there is definitely what to fear but whoever remembers that Hakadosh Baruch Hu is with us has nothing to fear.”

“Chas v’chalilah to think that there’s nothing to fear because we have an army here – because the truth is that the only thing that protects us is the shemirah of Hakadosh Baruch Hu – and if chas v’chalilah Hakadosh Baruch Hu removes His special hashgacha and shemirah from us, we will all be lost from the world, rachmana litzlan.”

“It’s forbidden to forget the tzaar of the Shechinah when sinners mock HaKadosh Baruch Hu and say כוחי ועוצם ידי עשה לי את החיל הזה.’ Those who say this are the ones who truly hold back the yeshua and geulah.”

Photo: Dovid Arzani

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)