Fear Mounts In Israel As Reports State Only 40 Hostages Remain Alive

The UK-based Daily Mail reports a growing apprehension in Israel regarding the fate of the 133 hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7, suggesting that only about 40 of them may still be alive.

Citing an unnamed source, the report indicates that intelligence accessibility has improved since October 7, allowing for a better understanding of the situation in Gaza and the hostages’ status.

The estimation purportedly stems from intelligence gathered by the Shin Bet, although the security agency has refuted these assertions.

“The publication in question is not accurate and does not reflect the views of the Shin Bet,” stated the agency. “The numbers mentioned are speculative and not based on Shin Bet information.”

This report follows closely after revelations from US officials to the Wall Street Journal, suggesting that a significant number of hostages taken from Israel and held by Gaza-based terror groups are likely deceased.

Additionally, CNN reported Hamas informing negotiators that they were unable to identify and locate 40 live hostages for the initial phase of negotiations, according to Israeli and other sources familiar with the matter.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)