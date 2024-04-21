HaRav Zilberstein: “60 Tons Of Explosives! Hashem Showed Iran Who Runs The World”

HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein spoke about the great nissim that Klal Yisrael experienced in Eretz Yisrael during the Iranian attack last Motzei Shabbos.

In a Yom Tov interview for ‘קו עיתונות,’ the Rav said. “We’re in Chodesh Nissan, the month of Geulah. We need to know that apart from general chizzuk in Torah and gemilus chassadim, which saves us from chevlei Moshiach, we also need to dedicate time to daven and cry out to Hakadosh Baruch Hu from the depths of our hearts – that He send us Moshiach and build the Beis Hamikdash and we’re zocheh to the Geulah quickly – and this will solve our tzaros all at once. Why should we daven for this and that problem when we have the ability to daven for Hakadosh Baruch to solve all our problems at once.”

Regarding the Iranian attack, HaRav Zilberstein said: “We’re at a difficult time – but we were zocheh to see nissim and niflaos on Motzei Shabbos when over 300 missiles should have landed in Eretz Yisrael but Hakadosh Baruch Hu saved us from their hands. The president of Iran said that he would strike the Jews with an attack that they would remember forever and in the end – the operation ended with HaKadosh Baruch Hu humiliating him.”

“איום ונורא! Sixty tons of explosives were on the way here…Hakadosh Baruch Hu showed him Who runs the world and made a mockery of him, that no missile succeeded in harming Eretz Yisrael. Who knows what could have been…I don’t know how to thank Hakadosh Baruch Hu.”

“After we saw the great nissim that occurred to shomrei Shabbos on Simchas Torah, like Yirmiyahu HaNavi already warned: ‘”ואם לא תשמעו אלי לקדש את יום השבת, ולבלתי שאת משא ובא בשערי ירושלים ביום השבת, והצתי אש בשעריה. It’s known how much chilulei Shabbos b’ferhesia there’s been in Eretz Hakodesh in recent years and Baruch Hashem, many now have strengthened themselves in this inyan in many locations, and it’s known what the Ibn Ezra established: “כי אשמרה שבת קל ישמרני”.

“Even our tzibur, who Baruch Hashem are shomrei Shabbos, still needs constant chizzuk, especially the initiative that gained great chizzuk at the start of the war, learning two hilchos Shabbos every day. All those who still didn’t accept this upon themselves should now join this special initiative, and in the zehcus of knowing the halachos, they will keep Shabbos k’din and in this zechus, we’ll see yeshuos and niflaos and we’ll be zhoch to the coming of Moshiach, במהרה בימינו, אמן.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)