SEE IT: Satellite Image Shows Damage Caused By IDF Strike In Iran [VIDEO]

Satellite imagery released by Iran International purportedly illustrates precise damage inflicted on Iranian air defenses in an alleged Israeli strike on Friday, near a nuclear site.

The images depict meticulous targeting, suggesting a high level of accuracy in the attack.

Iran International, known for its critical stance against the Iranian government, published these images.

According to The New York Times, the reported Israeli strike utilized a sophisticated missile capable of circumventing Iran’s radar systems, aiming to deter further direct attacks on Israel. The strike, which occurred overnight Thursday-Friday, purportedly targeted Iranian air defenses near the Natanz nuclear facility.

Iranian officials claim the strike hit a Russian-made S-300 air defense system and assert that no intrusions into Iranian airspace were detected from drones, missiles, or aircraft.

Unnamed Western officials cited by the newspaper suggest that the use of such a missile was intended to demonstrate Israel’s ability to bypass and neutralize Tehran’s defenses.

