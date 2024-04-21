S I N G Entertainment Concerts To Uplift Crowds in Miami and New Jersey Over Chol Hamoed

Pesach is right around the corner, and with it the question nearly as old as the yom tov itself. “What are we going to do on Chol Hamoed?”

S.I.N.G. Entertainment, known for producing sold-out and memorable concerts over the past 4 years, will provide the solution with an unbelievable 9 performers spread over 3 concerts in the Tri State are and Miami, all taking place on Thursday, April 25.

In Newark, NJ, the first show of the day will be headlined by Jewish Music Superstars Benny Friedman and Mordechai Shapiro, featuring Aryeh Kunstler, and led by musical director Gershon Freishtat. The show, which will also include exciting guest stars, will take place at the Newark Symphony Hall in Newark, New Jersey. Doors open at 12:00 PM, with the show starting at 1:30 PM.

The second show will take place in the center of Miami Beach, Florida, starring Yaakov Shwekey, Israeli sensation Shmuel, Joey Newcomb, and Eli Marcus, with music by the world renowned Freilach Band. The show will take place at The Fillmore in Miami Beach, with doors opening at 6:00 PM and the show starting at 7:30 PM. This show will benefit Healing Hearts, providing medical support מהלב.

Back in NYC a sensational evening for women and girls will be taking place starring Chayala Neuhaus and the Monsey Girls Choir, with music by Melodica Band. This evening of Chizuk, inspiration & Simchas Yom Tov will also include guest feature Yaffa Palti, and will take place at the Newark Symphony Hall. Doors open at 6:00 PM, with the show starting at 7:30 PM.

With only one “real” day of Chol Hamoed this year, these shows are sure to sell out fast.

Tickets can be purchased at https://t.ly/JQlUc