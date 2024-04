A female terrorist attempted to stab an IDF soldier at the Ha’okfim Junction near Chevron on Wednesday morning, the first day of Chol Hamoed.

The soldiers opened fire and neutralized her.

The terrorist was later identified as Mimouna Kharahsha, a 20-year-old nursing student from a village near Chevron.

No IDF soldiers were injured during the incident.

