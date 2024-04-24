RECAP: Violent Pro-Hamas Supporters Protest At Many College Campuses, Blatantly Spewing Anti-Semitic Hate

NYU Stern School of Business Professor Scott Galloway, who is Jewish, sharply criticized anti-Israel student protesters at NYU, highlighting what he sees as a troubling double standard in tolerating antisemitism compared to other forms of hate. Speaking to MSNBC, Galloway drew a stark comparison: “If I went into the NYU square wearing a white hood and made hateful remarks against blacks or gays, my university ID would be deactivated by nightfall. I’d be out of academia permanently.”

He emphasized that in such scenarios, concepts like “context” or “nuance” would not apply, nor would there be protection under the First Amendment or free speech principles. Galloway’s remarks come amid ongoing anti-Israel protests on NYU’s campus and other universities in New York City and nationwide. These demonstrations have led to classroom disruptions, conflicts between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel students, and the recent arrest of over 130 NYU students.

Anti-Israel protesters being arrested at the University of Texas at Austin

This is the scene at the University of Southern California

Columbia University President Minouche Shafik was spotted on campus amid calls for her to resign intensify.

The university, like others nationwide, have been beset by rowdy protests over Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza.

Shafik said in a message to the school community Monday that she was “deeply saddened” by what was happening on campus.

“To deescalate the rancor and give us all a chance to consider next steps, I am announcing that all classes will be held virtually on Monday,” Shafik wrote, noting that students who don’t live on campus should stay away.

More tents appeared in Harvard Yard on Wednesday as anti-Israel protesters intensified their demonstrations, despite the university’s attempts to manage the protests by restricting access and requiring permits for setting up tents and tables.

The new wave of tent setups occurred Wednesday afternoon, following a rally protesting the suspension of the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee. This escalation at Harvard mirrors recent student-led protests in Texas and California, where demonstrators called for their universities to sever financial relationships and divest from companies linked to Israel.

Speaker Mike Johnson booed at Columbia University as he calls for president to quit unless pro-Palestine protests quelled

House Speaker Mike Johnson visited Columbia University today amid ongoing pro-Palestine protests to call for the university’s president to resign and to address Jewish students.

He called the protests “disgusting” and “unnecessary” ahead of his visit.

Johnson arrived to chorus of boos and consistent shouts from protesters, including chants of “we can’t hear you.”

He said Israel and Jewish students would “never stand alone” and said the protesters were supporting terrorists and “gnashing their teeth” at the existence of Israel.

WATCH: Anti-Israel demonstrators clash with police during protest at the university of Southern California

REPORTER: “Is there any concern about how law enforcement is handling these protesters?”

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: “I can’t speak to what’s going on on the ground … I have no idea”

REPORTER: “What’s the president’s personal reaction to what he’s seeing playing out on these college campuses?”

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: “He put out a statement!”