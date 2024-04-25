GETTING READY: IDF’s Nahal Brigade Pulled from Gaza to Gear Up for Rafah Offensive

The IDF has announced the withdrawal of the Nahal Brigade from the Gaza Strip to join the 162nd Division in preparation for an upcoming offensive in Rafah.

For the past three months, Nahal has been active in the Netzarim corridor, a strategic route linking southern Israel to Gaza’s coast, facilitating IDF raids and humanitarian aid delivery. The 6.8-kilometer corridor, which takes just seven minutes to traverse, has been vital for maintaining control and assisting northern Gaza.

Following Nahal’s redeployment, the 679th “Yiftah” Armored Brigade and the 2nd “Carmeli” Infantry Brigade will take over operations in central Gaza.

The Nahal Brigade will now focus on rest, training, and planning for future operations – including the major terror offensive in Rafah.

