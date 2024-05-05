DAMAGE CONTROL: Schumer to Join House Speaker in Inviting Netanyahu to Address Congress

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is set to join House Speaker Mike Johnson in inviting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress, despite recent criticism of Netanyahu by Schumer.

According to The Hill, Johnson sent Schumer a draft invitation around a month ago, but Schumer had not yet cosigned it. However, Schumer’s office has now confirmed that he intends to join the invitation, with the timing being worked out.

This will be Netanyahu’s second address to Congress, following his 2015 speech. The invitation comes despite Schumer’s recent criticism of Netanyahu, including a speech in March where Schumer demanded elections in Israel and said Netanyahu had “lost his way” and was an “obstacle to peace.”

Schumer’s remarks were criticized by officials in both the US and Israel, but President Joe Biden later expressed support for Schumer’s comments. Netanyahu responded, calling Schumer’s remarks “totally inappropriate.”

Despite this, Schumer hinted in March that he would still welcome Netanyahu to address Congress, saying that the US-Israel relationship “transcends any one president or any one Prime Minister.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)