Gallant: Hamas Is Signaling It Will Reject Hostage Deal; Rafah Operation Coming In “Very Near Future”

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Sunday that Israel has received signs that Hamas will reject the latest hostage release and ceasefire deal, indicating that the terrorist group has no interest in coming to an agreement. As a result, Gallant says, the IDF will launch an operation into Rafah in “the very near future.”

“We have clear goals for this war: we are committed to the elimination of Hamas and the release of the hostages. We have given [negotiations] a certain period of time… with a specified delay in operational action,” Gallant said. However, he added, “we have identified alarming signs that Hamas actually does not intend to go for any agreement framework with us. What this means is an operation in Rafah and the entire Gaza Strip in the very near future.”

Netanyahu said last week that Israeli forces would enter Rafah, which Israel says is Hamas’ last stronghold, regardless of whether a truce-for-hostages deal is struck. His comments appeared to be meant to appease his right-wing governing partners, and it was not clear whether they would have any bearing on any emerging deal with Hamas.

Blinken visited the region, including Israel, this week and called the latest proposal “extraordinarily generous” and said “the time to act is now.”

The latest hostage deal proposal includes three phases:

1. A first phase lasting up to 40 days, involving the release of at least 33 of 128 hostages held in Gaza, IDF withdrawal from parts of the Strip, return of Palestinians to northern Gaza, and release of hundreds of Palestinian security prisoners in exchange for hostages.

2. A potential second phase lasting 42 days, involving the release of all other living hostages and arrangements for sustainable calm in Gaza.

3. A third and final phase, also lasting 42 days, involving an exchange of bodies.

The US has reportedly guaranteed Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza upon completion of the third phase, or an end to the war after the first 33 hostages are released in the initial phase.

