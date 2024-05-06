מי כעמך ישראל: Thousands Attend Levaya Of Childless Holocaust Survivor

Esther Greizer, z’l, a 95-year-old Holocaust survivor from Hungary who passed away overnight Sunday, on Yom HaShoah, was unable to have children after she endured medical experiments as a child in Auschwitz.

Her great-nephew, Yochai Gringlick, said that despite her pain, she married and was a loving and giving person and treated him and his siblings as her grandchildren. He put out a call on social media for people to attend her levaya, especially since there would be no shiva as her husband and siblings had already passed away.

So many people heeded his call and attended the levaya in Haifa on Monday afternoon that many people couldn’t even enter the funeral hall.

Among the participants were many IDF soldiers as well as at least one bereaved father.



Yehi Zichrah Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)