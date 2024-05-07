Today’s The Operation! Help Emanuel Fulfill His Dream!

Emanuel Akdema’i was born prematurely- and was on a breathing machine for two years!* Later on he received an ear implant to replace a missing ear, but then it was discovered that half his jaw was also missing* These expensive operations are not subsidized by insurance, and in order to pay the expenses, his father is writing a special Sefer Torah for the merit of the contributors* A climactic moment in this touching drama

Emanuel could have already written a book about his adventures from the time he was born until now. He’s only ten years old, but he already has much life experience- intubated for the first two years of his life, afterwards undergoing a series of operations, and even now, when the end is in sight, he still has a long and difficult journey before he can look back and smile a victorious smile.

To his good fortune, HaKadosh Baruch Hu gifted him with abundance to compensate, as it were, for his missing ear and half-jaw. He’s an especially charismatic child with a winning smile and personality. Whoever knows him loves him- children and adults alike. He’s very bright and talented, with an outstanding ability to express himself- and most importantly, he has a giving heart of pure gold.

His intelligence and talents have amazed his friends and neighbors in the Neve Ya’akov neighborhood of Yerushalayim where his family lives, and this helps him somewhat to deal with the challenge of his unusual appearance and with all the many medical challenges he’s undergone.

He’s undergone many operations, most of them in the U.S., where he’s had to fly no fewer than seven times for this purpose. He’s had a jaw implant and an ear implant, both done in stages. Months pass between each stage. Each time he returns home he needs to recuperate for a few months before flying in yet again for the next treatment.

Last week he flew to the U.S. for the eighth time, and today he’s scheduled to undergo a crucial operation. The insurance doesn’t subsidize the operations. Left without options, the family themselves are compelled to pay for these exorbitant procedures.

The Akdema’i family has eight children; Emanuel is the sixth. The first daughter is married, and together with her younger siblings she strives to give support and encouragement to Emanuel to help him deal with his painful challenges.

Emanuel’s father is a yirei Shamayim sofer STa”m. He is currently writing a Sefer Torah in the memory of the soldiers who fell in battle during the current “Iron Swords” War. Every person who contributes to his son’s surgery, he says, will also be given the merit of this special Sefer Torah memorializing the holy fallen soldiers.

We can help them. Let’s do it! This surgery is so very important for little Emanuel- he wants so badly to just look normal, like a regular boy. The doctors say that, b’ezrat HaShem, at the end of these procedures- which are still in process- Emanuel will indeed look like his friends, and will no longer look like he has a disability.

