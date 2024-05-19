Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TERROR IN ISRAEL: Attempted Stabbing Attempt In The Shomron


On Sunday morning, a terrorist attempted to stab Border Police officers at a checkpoint near the Palestinian village of Abu Dis, near Maale Adumim.

The terrorist pulled out a sharp object and ran toward the officers while shouting “Allahu Akbar.” The officers responded quickly, opening fire and neutralizing him.

B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries among Israeli security forces.

On Thursday, an IDF non-commissioned officer was injured in a stabbing attack at the Yitzhar intersection in the Shomron, south of Shechem and near Huwara.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



