NETUREI KARTA ON EDGE: “Butcher Of Tehran” Still Missing After Helicopter Crash; Some Iranians Celebrate

Iranians are glued to their TV screens and smartphones as they awaited updates on the fate of President Ebrahim Raisi after his helicopter crashed en route to Tehran from Azerbaijan at around 1 PM local time, with more than 13 hours passing since he went missing, and still no sign of him.

Thousands of Muslim faithful flocked to mosques nationwide, including in Raisi’s hometown of Mashhad, to pray for his safe return.

Meanwhile, social media posts revealed that opponents of the Iranian regime were celebrating the news, with some even sharing footage of fireworks being set off in response to the crash.

The national broadcaster suspended its regular programming to air live coverage of the rescue efforts and prayers being held for Raisi across the country.

Rescue teams were deployed on foot in the mountainous area, navigating heavy fog with the aid of dogs and drones in a desperate bid to locate the crash site.

Raisi, nicknamed “The Butcher of Tehran,” has been rightly denounced by the international community for his direct role in the extrajudicial executions of over 30,000 people back in the 1980’s.

Meanwhile, pro-Hamas, pro-Iran, pro-death Neturei Karta members – some of whom have personally visited Iran to meet and kiss those wishing destruction on Jews, including the most ignoble Yisroel Dovid “Achmed” Weiss – are presumably white-knuckled as they await word on the fate of their beloved buddy.

In September 2023 – less than a month before the horrific October 7 massacre – a delegation of despicable Neturei Karta members met with Raisi on the sidelines of the United Nations to extoll his virtues and express their wholehearted support for his murderous ways. Their hearts lay heavy tonight as their friend, mentor, and morah d’asra is most likely dead, dying of injuries and/or extreme cold, or being eaten by wild animals known to roam the area where the helicopter went down.

In Israel, on the other hand, flyers are already being printed announcing the death of Raisi, though it has yet to be officially confirmed.

