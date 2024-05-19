NETUREI KARTA ON EDGE: “Butcher Of Tehran” Still Missing After Helicopter Crash; Some Iranians Celebrate

Iranians are glued to their TV screens and smartphones as they awaited updates on the fate of President Ebrahim Raisi after his helicopter crashed en route to Tehran from Azerbaijan at around 1 PM local time, with more than 13 hours passing since he went missing, and still no sign of him.
Thousands of Muslim faithful flocked to mosques nationwide, including in Raisi’s hometown of Mashhad, to pray for his safe return.
Meanwhile, social media posts revealed that opponents of the Iranian regime were celebrating the news, with some even sharing footage of fireworks being set off in response to the crash.
The national broadcaster suspended its regular programming to air live coverage of the rescue efforts and prayers being held for Raisi across the country.
Rescue teams were deployed on foot in the mountainous area, navigating heavy fog with the aid of dogs and drones in a desperate bid to locate the crash site.
Raisi, nicknamed “The Butcher of Tehran,” has been rightly denounced by the international community for his direct role in the extrajudicial executions of over 30,000 people back in the 1980’s.
Meanwhile, pro-Hamas, pro-Iran, pro-death Neturei Karta members – some of whom have personally visited Iran to meet and kiss those wishing destruction on Jews, including the most ignoble Yisroel Dovid “Achmed” Weiss – are presumably white-knuckled as they await word on the fate of their beloved buddy.
In September 2023 – less than a month before the horrific October 7 massacre – a delegation of despicable Neturei Karta members met with Raisi on the sidelines of the United Nations to extoll his virtues and express their wholehearted support for his murderous ways. Their hearts lay heavy tonight as their friend, mentor, and morah d’asra is most likely dead, dying of injuries and/or extreme cold, or being eaten by wild animals known to roam the area where the helicopter went down.
In Israel, on the other hand, flyers are already being printed announcing the death of Raisi, though it has yet to be officially confirmed.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
14 Responses
We should not celebrate the death of this guy even if he was a Rasha. Remember what happened at the Yam Suf – while the Mitzriyim were drowning, the Melachim wanted to sing Shira but Hashem stopped them, saying “my creations are dying and you want to sing?” The lesson is that every person, no matter how terrible a Rasha he is, is still a creation of Hashem and their deaths can be noted but not celebrated.
ATTN NK: please PLEASE get off your bums from marching on Bay Ridge and try to help this poor young Jew. Do something constructive for once!
ומי יודע אם לעת כזאת הגעת למלכות
(של פרס)
YWN – the first and most reliable source to spread loshon hora about other frum Jews while being first to speak words of praise about freie mechallelei Shabbos b’farhesia and atheists as long as they are pro Israel. YWN wrote a tribute when Shimon Peres was niftar, a man who hated religion and Torah with a passion.
Sad, very sad.
PS I don’t support NK I just think YWN has warped standards
Yanky1998 – There is no lashon hara about kapos in aushwitz and kapos like Weiss and his Muslim brothers.
I have been following YWN for 20 years and don’t recall a “tribute for shimon peres” written by YWN. Motzei Shem Ra is worse than Lashon Hara. But go ahead and post the link of that tribute please.
Unless you are referring to a request for tehillim by Rav Grossman, and the Chief Rabbis of Israel like Chacham Ovadia Yosef ztl and others (unless Rav Yosef js also a tzioni lowlife….)
https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/news/headlines-breaking-stories/462974/rav-yitzchok-dovid-grossman-calls-on-the-tzibur-to-be-mispallel-for-shimon-peres.html
5TResident: below is copy pasted from another comment thread:
“You are touching on an important question how to reconciliate two apparently contradictory pesukim, one that states “Bi’ibud reshaim rina” and the other that states “Binfol oyvecha al tismach.”
The answer should be obvious to anyone. A rasha is not just YOUR enemy, he is an enemy of Hashem. You do not rejoice over the downfall of personal enemies, but you do rejoice over the downfall of Hashem’s enemies.
Be’aved reshaim rina
We will most certainly celebrate the death of our enemies, both gentile and Jewish. When the Mitzrim were drowning in Yam Suf, Moshe, Miriam, and the rest of us were happily singing on the beach, and we repeat this song every single morning.
When it was announced that Stalin is very sick, Rabbi Izhak Zilber said tehillim for his death non stop until his death was announced. Raisi is not confirmed dead, so we too should say tehillim for the death of this rasha.
This crash is Hashgachah Pratis – Am Israel Chai 🇮🇱
NK has setup an emergency Tehillim call for their leader & mentor. To join call:
Bellevue Mental Asylum
(212) 562-4141
& ask to be connected to Ward 8.
He’s still reported as missing! I wonder, just wonder, if maybe, just maybe he was captured by the Mossad and is being held hostage in EY.
Oh, I hope so!!
What does this have to do with NK?
Ferd – Google it yourself. His obituary when he died, writes ZL and forgets to mention that Peres was a religion hating, self hating Jew who wanted to accept reform conversions as valid. He even had the chutzpah to visit rav Shteinman ZTL to ask him to compromise on it.
As for Weiss, he is indeed misled, but his behavior does not cause muslims to hate Jews, if anything it’s the opposite. But the settlers who are a bunch of wackos and provoke random Arabs and endanger Jews in the whole EY are obviously like kapos. Yes, that is the way to say it. Rav Moshe Sternbuch ZTL paskened that anyone who goes to har habayis is a roidef. He never said anything like that about NK.
The bottom line is a lot of guys on YWN are a bunch of modox guys who put on a black hat and are still modox on the inside. Prioritizing zionism over yiddishkeit, not accepting daas Torah of the real gedolim…being “yeshivish” but on your terms and being uncomfortable with some elements of the community that you chose to join.
As Ben Shapiro says it: facts do not care about your feelings. The Torah, real frum Jews and the gedolim are anti zionism, and anti freie people no matter if they are zionist or not. Anyone who says this is false, is merely fooling themselves and/or clueless
https://www.jpost.com/israel/peres-asks-leading-rabbi-to-compromise-on-conversion-bill-170713
of course what the IDF is doing in Gaza is necessary, and I support their efforts just like I’d support the New York PD clearing out a neighborhood of thugs and robbers if they were threatening the safety of frum Yidden
How long before the Iranian media begin blaming Israeli sabotage for the crash?
the neturai karta will sit shiva and light yaartzeit candles.