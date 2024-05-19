Watch: South Korean UN Rep Breaks Down While Talking About Hersh Goldberg-Polin

In a world that seems to be filled with hatred and antisemitism in recent months, it is comforting to realize that there are still some decent people in the world who don’t hate Jews.

On Thursday, for the first time since October 7th, the UN Security Council council held a session focused only on the Israeli hostages in Gaza. During the session, South Korea’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Sanjin Kim choked up while speaking about US-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

He became so emotional that he couldn’t continue speaking and said: “Sorry, I can’t.”

Ayelet Samerano, an Israeli bereaved mother whose son was killed by Hamas terrorists on October 7th and whose body was abducted to Gaza by a UNWRA employee, spoke at the session.

“Is it the UN Holding my son captive” she cried out.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)