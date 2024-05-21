BIDEN RESOLUTE: “What’s Happening In Gaza Is Not Genocide. We Reject That”

President Joe Biden strongly defended Israel on Monday, rejecting claims that its military campaign against Hamas terrorists in Gaza constitutes genocide.

“What’s happening in Gaza is not genocide. We reject that,” Biden said at a Jewish American Heritage Month event at the White House.

Biden has faced protests from pro-Palestinian advocates at many of his events, with some labeling him “Genocide Joe” due to his steadfast support for Israel. However, the President stressed that Israel is the victim, dating back to the October 7 attack on southern Israel by Hamas terrorists that killed 1,200 people and took hundreds of hostages.

“We stand with Israel to take out [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar and the rest of the butchers of Hamas. We want Hamas defeated. We’re working with Israel to make that happen,” Biden said. He also vowed to continue efforts to secure the release of sick, elderly, and wounded hostages still held by Hamas, saying “We’re going to get them home, we’re going to get ’em home, come hell or high water.”

Biden has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, a position he reiterated in a commencement speech at Morehouse College on Sunday. He also rejected the International Criminal Court’s prosecutor’s request for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defense chief over alleged war crimes.

Biden has faced growing political pressure from his own party over his handling of the Gaza conflict, as the Palestinian death toll has climbed to over 35,000 people and Israel’s siege has created dire humanitarian conditions in the territory. Despite this, Biden has maintained his support for Israel, emphasizing the importance of its safety and security.

“Our support for the safety and security of Israelis is ironclad,” he said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)