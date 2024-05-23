SICKENING VIDEO: Ayelet Shaked Makes Disgusting Remark That No Chareidi Soldiers Were Killed

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked made extremely callous statements last week about the Chareidi sector.

In an interview on Ynet, she said: “Almost every day, I visit a bereaved family and none of them are Chareidi. There are almost no Chareidi families. We can’t continue like this anymore. We need to start recruiting them. The IDF should recruit 50% of the Chareidi sector.”

Her insensitive words sparked an outrage, especially because that night, an IDF soldier from a Charedi family was killed in Gaza.

The Torat Lechimah organization responded by stating: “Ayelet Shaked, no apology of yours will help. Yesterday you joined the dance for the blood of the Chareidim, you sought their blood. All the haters of Chareidim need a cheshbon nefesh today. In the photo: Sgt. Daniel Chemu, H’yd, who was killed last night (May 15th) in Gaza as a boy in Chemdes Talmud Torah in Tivereia.”

Sadly, since the interview, seven Chareidi soldiers were killed, including two on Wednesday, and several others were seriously wounded.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)