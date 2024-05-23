Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Itamar Ben Gvir Calls On Charedim to Join Police Force In New Recruitment Drive


Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has announced a new initiative to recruit Charedim to join the Israel Police force. The plan, which is already underway, aims to double the number of Charedi police officers and volunteers, increasing the current total of 423 to 1,200.

Ben Gvir took to social media to promote the initiative, encouraging Charedim to join the police force in various positions, including the Border Police, cybersecurity, detective work, and online and technological policing. He emphasized that the roles would be tailored to accommodate an Frum lifestyle, including gender-separated work environments.

According to an article in Yisrael Hayom, it is unclear how many of these recruits will be volunteers. Volunteer training will be offered to Charedim who have previously served in the army, and will consist of a 30-hour course.

