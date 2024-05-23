INSANE VIDEO: Pro-Hamas Activists Hold Wild “Nakba Day” Rally In Brooklyn

A New York City Nakba Day rally held in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, quickly turned into an antisemitic mob, with noted antisemite and pro-Palestine activist Nerdeen Kiswani leading the group with statements that are hard to interpret as anything less than incitement to violence.

Kiswani said that President Biden is the oldest president in American history and he will die soon. In response to this statement the crowd cheered loudly. She said that the NYPD is an “occupying army,” which shares its tactics with Israel and stated: “when we say NYPD, KKK, IDF – they’re all the same, we mean it.”

She led led the crowd in a chant: “No more pigs in our community! No more Israel in Palestine! No more Zionists in Palestine!”

Abdullah Akl, another leading member of Kiswani’s group, Within Our Lifetime, led the crowd in a chant: “There is only solution, Intifada, revolution!” Abdullah Akl is also the advocacy director at MAS Staten Island Center and a graduate student at Harvard University.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)