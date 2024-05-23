Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

INSANE VIDEO: Pro-Hamas Activists Hold Wild “Nakba Day” Rally In Brooklyn


A New York City Nakba Day rally held in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, quickly turned into an antisemitic mob, with noted antisemite and pro-Palestine activist Nerdeen Kiswani leading the group with statements that are hard to interpret as anything less than incitement to violence.

Kiswani said that President Biden is the oldest president in American history and he will die soon. In response to this statement the crowd cheered loudly. She said that the NYPD is an “occupying army,” which shares its tactics with Israel and stated: “when we say NYPD, KKK, IDF – they’re all the same, we mean it.”

She led led the crowd in a chant: “No more pigs in our community! No more Israel in Palestine! No more Zionists in Palestine!”

Abdullah Akl, another leading member of Kiswani’s group, Within Our Lifetime, led the crowd in a chant: “There is only solution, Intifada, revolution!” Abdullah Akl is also the advocacy director at MAS Staten Island Center and a graduate student at Harvard University.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TEHILLIM: IDF Soldier Seriously Injured Battling Terrorists In Gaza

SICKENING: Australian Bakery Makes Hamas Cake & Cupcakes For Child’s Birthday

Hezbollah Fires 30 Rockets After IDF Kills Wanted Terrorist, Minutes Later, IDF Destroys Launcher

WATCH: IDF Finds Primed Rocket Launchers In Egyptian Border Area

Wall Street Journal: “The International Criminal Court Disgraces Itself Over Israel”

NAZIS BEING NAZIS: Germany Says It Would Arrest Netanyahu If He Steps In Deutschland

Montreal Police Arrest Muslim Suspect In Connection With Shots Fired At Yeshiva Gedolah Of Montreal

CLOSED & SHUTTERED: Meron Is Officially Under Military Closure Until Next Monday

TRAGEDY IN BEIT SHEMESH: 2-Year-Old Nifter After Being Mistakenly Left In Hot Car For Hours

WOAH: Prominent Republican Accuses Biden Of Planning To Assassinate Trump

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network