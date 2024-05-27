Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
EPIC FAIL: Rappers Charged In Murder Case Appeared On Stage With Donald Trump At Bronx Rally


Two drill rappers, Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow, who are charged as co-conspirators in a 2023 murder case, were welcomed on stage by Donald Trump at his rally in the Bronx on Thursday. The rally, which drew thousands of fans, was held in one of the most heavily Democratic and non-white areas of the US, as Trump aims to win New York in 2024.

Sheff G, whose real name is Michael Williams, and Sleepy Hallow, whose real name is Tegan Chambers, have both pleaded not guilty to the charges. Sheff G is a central figure in the gang case unveiled by Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, and Sleepy Hallow faces conspiracy charges.

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow were introduced by Trump, who asked the crowd, “Does everybody know Sheff G? Where is Sheff G?” Sheff G praised Trump, saying, “They are always going to whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures. Trump is going to shout the wins for all of us.” Sleepy Hallow then uttered Trump’s slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Trump admired the rappers’ diamond grills and joked about getting one for himself.

The appearance of the rappers on stage has raised questions about whether the Trump campaign knew about the charges against them. A campaign spokesman responded, “As Sheff G said, ‘They always whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures.'”

The U.S. Secret Service, which provides protection for Trump and secures his rallies, did not respond to a request for comment.

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow are due back in court next month. Prosecutors say Sheff G’s money fueled and rewarded multiple shootings as members of the 8 Trey Crips and affiliated 9 Ways gangs battled foes. Sheff G’s attorney, Arthur Aidala, said, “We’re cautiously optimistic that Mr. Williams will be exonerated.”

