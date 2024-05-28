Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH A YOUTHFUL NETANYAHU: Nothing Has Changed In 46 Years


A youthful Binyamin Netanyahu appeared on television in Boston in 1978 and spoke about the same issues still being endlessly debated today about a Palestinian state and the prospects of peace in the Middle East.

Netanyahu’s rhetorical skills did not go unnoticed. Four years later, Moshe Arens, then-Israeli Ambassador to the US, appointed him as his Deputy Chief of Mission at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Watch the video below:

  1. Mr Netanyahu is a brilliant orator and a statesman par excellence. Because of his superior skills, his detractors are always trying to find underhanded ways to destroy him. May H-shem guide him on the right way to continue being a good shaliach for Israel.

