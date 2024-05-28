WATCH A YOUTHFUL NETANYAHU: Nothing Has Changed In 46 Years

A youthful Binyamin Netanyahu appeared on television in Boston in 1978 and spoke about the same issues still being endlessly debated today about a Palestinian state and the prospects of peace in the Middle East.

Netanyahu’s rhetorical skills did not go unnoticed. Four years later, Moshe Arens, then-Israeli Ambassador to the US, appointed him as his Deputy Chief of Mission at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)