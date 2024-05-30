VIDEO & PHOTOS: Israeli Forces Continue Anti-Terror Operations in Gaza

IDF troops are maintaining their offensive against terrorist infrastructure and operatives in the Jabaliya area of northern Gaza. In recent operations, ground troops discovered caches of weapons, including AK-47s and ammunition, and neutralized terrorists who threatened them with tank fire.

In a separate incident, terrorist operatives fired projectiles at IDF troops in Jabaliya, prompting an IDF aircraft to strike and eliminate two terrorists exiting the launch site.

Over the past 24 hours, IDF troops have continued operations in the central Gaza Strip, eliminating several terrorists with tank fire and uncovering a weapons storage facility. In the southern Gaza Strip, troops have engaged terrorist operatives in the Rafah area, identifying and striking three terrorists who fired on IDF forces.

The IDF has also located extensive terrorist infrastructure, including anti-tank missile launch posts, tunnel shafts, weapons storage facilities, and explosives.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force has conducted airstrikes on over 50 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, targeting military structures and terrorist infrastructure.

