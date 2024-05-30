Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

VIDEO & PHOTOS: Israeli Forces Continue Anti-Terror Operations in Gaza


IDF troops are maintaining their offensive against terrorist infrastructure and operatives in the Jabaliya area of northern Gaza. In recent operations, ground troops discovered caches of weapons, including AK-47s and ammunition, and neutralized terrorists who threatened them with tank fire.

In a separate incident, terrorist operatives fired projectiles at IDF troops in Jabaliya, prompting an IDF aircraft to strike and eliminate two terrorists exiting the launch site.

Over the past 24 hours, IDF troops have continued operations in the central Gaza Strip, eliminating several terrorists with tank fire and uncovering a weapons storage facility. In the southern Gaza Strip, troops have engaged terrorist operatives in the Rafah area, identifying and striking three terrorists who fired on IDF forces.

The IDF has also located extensive terrorist infrastructure, including anti-tank missile launch posts, tunnel shafts, weapons storage facilities, and explosives.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force has conducted airstrikes on over 50 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, targeting military structures and terrorist infrastructure.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

RED WAVE? Election Model Shows Trump, Republicans Winning White House, House And Senate In 2024 Elections

SHOCKING FOOTAGE: Man Arrested After Attempting To Ram Yeshiva Students Outside Brooklyn Yeshiva

COALITION CRISIS: Gafni: “If Chareidi Chinuch Funds Aren’t Transferred, We’re Quitting The Gov’t”

El Al Profit Hits Record $80.5 Million In One Quarter With Ticket Prices Through The Roof

Bombs Used in Deady Rafah Strike, Are US-Made GBU-39 Bombs Designed To Reduce Casualties

National Security Adviser: “War In Gaza Will Last For At Least Another 7 Months”

ALARMING VIDEO: Hamas Terrorists Fire At Jewish Yishuv Near Netanya

H’YD: 3 IDF Soldiers Killed In Explosion In Booby-Trapped Building

Nikki Haley Writes “FINISH THEM” On IDF Tank Shell On Visit To Israel

Meta Blocks Popular Hungarian Daf Yomi Shiur, Sparking Accusations of Antisemitism

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network