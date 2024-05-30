Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TWISTED: Anti-Israel Rep. Bowman: We Need A Free Palestine So Hamas Doesn’t Need To Exist”


On Wednesday’s “CNN NewsNight,” anti-Israel Rep. Jamaal Bowman provided his twisted view on the Israel-Palestinian conflict, asserting that Israel cannot wipe out Hamas.

“We need a free Palestine so Hamas then ceases to need to exist,” he said.

“We condemn the attacks of October 7, but we also condemn everything that has happened since October 7,” Bowman said.

“I know Benjamin Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir, and others, they want to wipe out the Palestinians. They want them to either leave or they will kill them. I know that’s what they want. And it’s horrible and horrific and evil to think that they will stay in this war and this conflict through the end of the year, to do what? How many people in Hamas have you killed? And have you killed the idea that Hamas is built upon? If we don’t make overtures and do real work with policy and resources towards peace and a free Palestine, there’s going to be another Hamas being nurtured during this time. You can’t kill them off, you can’t kill the idea. We need a free Palestine so Hamas then ceases to need to exist. That’s what we need.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



