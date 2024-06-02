Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Chareidi Boy Hit By Police Officer Is Suffering From Head Injury [VIDEO]


Two weeks ago, Peleg held a protest against the Chareidi draft law during which protesters blocked Sarei Yisrael.

In a video sent to B’Chadrei Chareidim, a police officer picked up an 11-year-old boy and slammed him back on the street.

The boy started crying from pain. A while later, he was evacuated to the hospital. The boy’s father told B’Chadrei that the medical staff rushed to release him after performing basic tests because they couldn’t stand the smell of the sunk spray the police had sprayed on them.

At home, the boy’s condition deteriorated and he began feeling dizzy with strong pain in his legs, although his legs were uninjured. By Lag B’Omer he couldn’t stand on his feet and had to be transported in a wheelchair. His father took him back to the hospital for more testing and they are waiting for the results.

