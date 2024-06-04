WATCH: Neturei Karta Not Only Hate Jews, They Are Now Also Open Apikorsim

You already know that Neturei Karta is comprised of sick individuals who openly support and advocate for the genocide of their Jewish brothers and sister – and are too dumb to realize they would be next.
You also already know that in their lust for the spilling of Jewish blood, they willingly make themselves token Jews at pro-Hamas baby killer rallies – including being Mechalel Shabbos B’farhesya on numerous occasions to participate in them.
But did you know that they are also open Kofrim against the Torah? Just watch and listen to what this scramble-brained Neturei Karta member at a demonstration in London tells a pro-Palestinian interviewer who asks what he would tell people who say that Israel is a land promised to the Jews by God.
“This is a total lie,” he says. “There is no promised land at all.”
No promised land? Here’s a short collection of Pesukim where it says that Israel is, in fact, a promised land – and why it’s called “Eretz Yisroel” in the first place:
רְאֵ֛ה נָתַ֥תִּי לִפְנֵיכֶ֖ם אֶת־הָאָ֑רֶץ בֹּ֚אוּ וּרְשׁ֣וּ אֶת־הָאָ֔רֶץ אֲשֶׁ֣ר נִשְׁבַּ֣ע יְ֠הֹוָ֠ה לַֽאֲבֹ֨תֵיכֶ֜ם לְאַבְרָהָ֨ם לְיִצְחָ֤ק וּלְיַֽעֲקֹב֙ לָתֵ֣ת לָהֶ֔ם וּלְזַרְעָ֖ם אַחֲרֵיהֶֽם
כי את כל-הארץ אשר אתה רואה לך אתננה ולזרעך עד- עולם” [בראשית י”ג,י”ד-ט”ז]
וביום ההוא כרת ה’ את אברם ברית לאמור: לזרעך נתתי את- הארץ הזאת מנהר מצרים ועד הנהר הגדול נהר-פרת…” [שם ט”ו ,י”ח-כ”א]
כי אב המון גויים נתתיך..והקימותי את- בריתי ביני ובינך ובין זרעך אחריך לדורותם לברית עולם להיות לך לאלוקים ולזרעך אחריך:ונתתי לך ולזרעך אחריך את ארץ מגוריך את-כל—ארץ כנען לאחוזת עולם והייתי להם לאלוקים”
[שם “ז,א-ט]
ואת הארץ אשר נתתי לאברהם וליצחק לך אתננה ולזרעך אחריך את- הארץ
Their repudiation of the Torah’s open statements raises an obvious question: They call themselves Neturei Karta (Guardians of the City). Which city exactly are they guardians of? If Israel is not the Promised Land, then presumably it’s not Yerushalayim. What then could it be? Is it Tehran?
Whether they’re Zionists or not, Jews around the world agree that Eretz Yisroel is the Promised Land. But for those masquerading as Jews while meeting with terrorists around the world and expressing their appreciation for them, it is anything but that. Shocking, yes, but is it surprising? Not really.
As has been noted in previous YWN articles, no matter how much you despise these Neturei Karta creeps, you don’t despise them enough.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
8 Responses
To the editor – I apologize for saying this, but please report stories and not add your editorial.
As much as I war against Neturei Karta, your editorial is not what they are saying
I think you misunderstood them. They meant that as Meshiach has not arrived yet, the promised land was not given to us yet.
At some point, you just hope to wake up to a headline on the news site “All Neturei Karta Arrive Safely in Gehenom Claiming Their Rightful Chelek of Olam Haboh”.
I am as much against Niturei Karta as you are and watching these type of videos makes me literally physically nauseous. However, you missed the point this time. He is not saying that Eretz Yisroel was not promised to the Jews. He is saying the State of Israel, an actual Medinah, was not promised to the Jews, and is against the Torah. He doesn’t say it clearly, but when he talks about sovereignty, he means a Medinah. So while i totally agree with you in your abhorrence of Neturei Karta, and the fact that he is making such a huge chillul Hashem when he is in solidarity with a Palestinian murderer of our brothers and sisters infuriates me too, I don’t think he was denying that Eretz Yisroel was promised to us.
remember this rule
when someone comes collecting dressed like that and has a very good english or a british accent
they are usually neturei karta
throw them out
Heaven help. You missed the boat. Lakewoodbubby put it perfectly. They are abhorrent and inexcusable in their conduct, and this interview is reprehensible and indefensible, but you missed the point. He was just saying that there is no promised land for the time being, while we are in golus. He is really just quoting one of the שלש שבועות and the application of the דברי יואל. Unluess I misunderstood. Not the radical extremism of the neturei karta. He shold have explained that לעתיד לבא it is our promised land but didn’t
What he said is that now we are in exile and do not have a promise land like saying that we didn’t have yet tichias hamesim
It is possible for a people to sin till they don’t have a blessing meant for them although God wanted that this land be until the Messiah it doesn’t say that the bies hamikdash isn’t next in tehiran you can not say that no matter what it has to be in Jerusalem it’s like saying that techias hamesim has to come from some remaining residue of the actual body and not from the thin air this would mean that if they actually destroy every last cell of abraham body there is no more Torah and techias hamesim this is not true cause God can do it from the very thin air you can not say that the Creator has to make the bies hamikdash in Jerusalem if he wants it could be in tehiran we do not boss God rather he supposedly gets some light from us and the Torah it is true that a Jew isn’t able to get rid of his neshamah in regards to his obligation to Gods Torah but it doesn’t say that the land of Israel was meant to take till the redemption but we did not merit and hashem will bring the meshiach another place. There is a Gemara clearly that says “there is no Messiah for Israel” this is clearly written there the bases of Judaism is not believing in a Messiah only in God you are an apikores of you don’t Believe in tichias hamesim that is in the pasuk we say every day in shema that Abraham will come back alive on the land of Israel and we strive for this but nobody says that it most only come from a remnants of his actual body although it is possible but not an apikores of you think God can do it from thin air also not an apikores if you think that the great day can come without a actual Meshiach only that Abraham will return to Israel in his bodily form and then the land of Israel will be with the shechina but it doesn’t mean your an apikores if you say that God can make the bies hamikdash and next Jerusalem in tehiran only this pasuk has the mesorah
לְמַעַן יִרְבּוּ יְמֵיכֶם וִימֵי בְנֵיכֶם עַל הָאֲדָמָה אֲשֶׁר נִשְׁבַּע יְהֹוָה לַאֲבֹתֵיכֶם לָתֵת לָהֶם כִּימֵי הַשָּׁמַיִם עַל הָאָרֶץ
That’s it the other pesukim brought doesn’t make an apikores
The rambam has believing in meshiach but this is only with bitachon in hashem the only thing that makes an apikores is someone that doesn’t believe completely in God or in something from the Torah that we have a mesorah on and that is what’s written in the Gemara only somebody that goes against what’s written in the Gemara psak halacha is an apikores
We strive to bring meshiach in a bodily form and it might ultimately be Abraham with techias hamesim but exactly how he will come and where the bies hamikdash will get rebuilt doesn’t make an apikores if he says in tehiran we have bitachon in Jerusalem but God doesn’t have to go by our rules he can make it in tehiran we aren’t like a heroin to the one God that he can’t get from someplace there is no power over God
What a disgusting headline. This is not apikorsus, they are saying that we currently have no claim on Eretz Yisroel. They may be very mistaken in their actions, but that does not render them apikursim.