WATCH: Neturei Karta Not Only Hate Jews, They Are Now Also Open Apikorsim

You already know that Neturei Karta is comprised of sick individuals who openly support and advocate for the genocide of their Jewish brothers and sister – and are too dumb to realize they would be next.

You also already know that in their lust for the spilling of Jewish blood, they willingly make themselves token Jews at pro-Hamas baby killer rallies – including being Mechalel Shabbos B’farhesya on numerous occasions to participate in them.

But did you know that they are also open Kofrim against the Torah? Just watch and listen to what this scramble-brained Neturei Karta member at a demonstration in London tells a pro-Palestinian interviewer who asks what he would tell people who say that Israel is a land promised to the Jews by God.

“This is a total lie,” he says. “There is no promised land at all.”

No promised land? Here’s a short collection of Pesukim where it says that Israel is, in fact, a promised land – and why it’s called “Eretz Yisroel” in the first place:

רְאֵ֛ה נָתַ֥תִּי לִפְנֵיכֶ֖ם אֶת־הָאָ֑רֶץ בֹּ֚אוּ וּרְשׁ֣וּ אֶת־הָאָ֔רֶץ אֲשֶׁ֣ר נִשְׁבַּ֣ע יְ֠הֹוָ֠ה לַֽאֲבֹ֨תֵיכֶ֜ם לְאַבְרָהָ֨ם לְיִצְחָ֤ק וּלְיַֽעֲקֹב֙ לָתֵ֣ת לָהֶ֔ם וּלְזַרְעָ֖ם אַחֲרֵיהֶֽם

כי את כל-הארץ אשר אתה רואה לך אתננה ולזרעך עד- עולם” [בראשית י”ג,י”ד-ט”ז]

וביום ההוא כרת ה’ את אברם ברית לאמור: לזרעך נתתי את- הארץ הזאת מנהר מצרים ועד הנהר הגדול נהר-פרת…” [שם ט”ו ,י”ח-כ”א]

כי אב המון גויים נתתיך..והקימותי את- בריתי ביני ובינך ובין זרעך אחריך לדורותם לברית עולם להיות לך לאלוקים ולזרעך אחריך:ונתתי לך ולזרעך אחריך את ארץ מגוריך את-כל—ארץ כנען לאחוזת עולם והייתי להם לאלוקים”

[שם “ז,א-ט]

ואת הארץ אשר נתתי לאברהם וליצחק לך אתננה ולזרעך אחריך את- הארץ

Their repudiation of the Torah’s open statements raises an obvious question: They call themselves Neturei Karta (Guardians of the City). Which city exactly are they guardians of? If Israel is not the Promised Land, then presumably it’s not Yerushalayim. What then could it be? Is it Tehran?

Whether they’re Zionists or not, Jews around the world agree that Eretz Yisroel is the Promised Land. But for those masquerading as Jews while meeting with terrorists around the world and expressing their appreciation for them, it is anything but that. Shocking, yes, but is it surprising? Not really.

As has been noted in previous YWN articles, no matter how much you despise these Neturei Karta creeps, you don’t despise them enough.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)