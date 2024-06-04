IDF Bombs UNRWA “School” Loaded With Hamas Terrorists [VIDEO]

In a precision operation, the Israel Air Force (IAF) struck a Hamas compound embedded within the UNRWA’s “Abu Alhilu” school in Bureij, central Gaza Strip, using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The compound was a hub for Hamas terrorists to plan and launch attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

The IDF said strike was carefully planned and executed using precise munitions to minimize harm to civilians in the area and was part of the ongoing intelligence-based efforts by the IDF and ISA to dismantle Hamas’ terror infrastructure.

In related developments, troops from the 162nd Division continue to conduct targeted operations in the Rafah area, uncovering terror tunnel shafts and weapons caches. The Nachal Brigade located numerous weapons, including RPGs, ammunition, and explosive devices, during a targeted raid. Meanwhile, the 99th Division is ongoing operations in central Gaza, dismantling terror infrastructure sites and seizing large quantities of weapons and military equipment.

Israeli Naval forces also struck terror targets, supporting IDF ground troops in the area. Over the past day, IAF fighter jets and other aircraft struck approximately 65 terror targets throughout Gaza, including military compounds, weapon storage facilities, launch sites, observation posts, and terrorist cells.

