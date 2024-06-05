Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Biden: Netanyahu Is “Prepared To Do About Anything To Get The Hostages Back”


In an interview with Time magazine, President Joe Biden expressed his support for Israel’s efforts to secure a hostage deal, asserting that “the Israelis desperately want a ceasefire in order to get the hostages home.” He also said that Netanyahu is “prepared to do about anything to get the hostages back.”

The president placed the blame for the lack of a deal squarely on Hamas, saying, “Hamas could end this tomorrow.”

He also defended Netanyahu against criticism from former President Donald Trump, who suggested that the prime minister should be held responsible for failing to prevent the October 7 attack. Biden said, “I don’t know how any one person has that responsibility. He was the leader of the country, so therefore, it happened. But he wasn’t the only one that didn’t pick it up.”

When asked about claims that Israel is intentionally starving Gazans, Biden replied, “No, I don’t think that.” However, he did say that Israel has engaged in “inappropriate” activities and is making the same mistakes the US made in Afghanistan and Iraq, leading to endless wars.

“One thing is certain, the people in Gaza, the Palestinians have suffered greatly, for lack of food, water, medicine, etc. And a lot of innocent people have been killed,” Biden said.

However, he also highlighted Hamas’s “intimidation” of the Israeli population, referencing his visit to Israel after the October 7 terror attack.

“What they did exceeded anything I’ve ever seen. And I’ve seen a lot. Tying mothers and daughters together with rope and pouring kerosene on it and burning them to death. That kind of thing — attempting to intimidate. And it is dastardly.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Two Victims Airlifted After Tree Falls On Monsey Trails Bus In NJ [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

BD”E: Petirah Of Senior Chabad Shliach Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky Z”L

Russia Warns US Of ‘Fatal Consequences’ For Allowing Ukraine To Strike Targets On Russian Soil

Report: UK Warns Lebanon That Israel Will Launch War In Mid-June

SOCIOPATH: Biden Accuses Netanyahu Of Prolonging Gaza War As He Stabs Israel In The Back At Every Turn

Shas Party, Goldknopf Announce: “We Will Support Hostage Release Deal”

ATTORNEY-GENERAL FIGHTS OLAM HATORAH: Talks Being Held On Cutting All Subsidies For Lomdei Torah

GREAT JOB, DEMS: Trump’s Conviction Has Eroded Faith In American Justice System, Poll Finds

NEW FIRE IN TZFAS: IDF Forces Aid 30 Fire Crews, 16 Injured, Thousands Of Acres Go Up In Flames

45% TO GO: UN Says 55% Of Structures In Gaza Strip Have Been Damaged Or Destroyed

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network