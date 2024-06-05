Biden: Netanyahu Is “Prepared To Do About Anything To Get The Hostages Back”

In an interview with Time magazine, President Joe Biden expressed his support for Israel’s efforts to secure a hostage deal, asserting that “the Israelis desperately want a ceasefire in order to get the hostages home.” He also said that Netanyahu is “prepared to do about anything to get the hostages back.”

The president placed the blame for the lack of a deal squarely on Hamas, saying, “Hamas could end this tomorrow.”

He also defended Netanyahu against criticism from former President Donald Trump, who suggested that the prime minister should be held responsible for failing to prevent the October 7 attack. Biden said, “I don’t know how any one person has that responsibility. He was the leader of the country, so therefore, it happened. But he wasn’t the only one that didn’t pick it up.”

When asked about claims that Israel is intentionally starving Gazans, Biden replied, “No, I don’t think that.” However, he did say that Israel has engaged in “inappropriate” activities and is making the same mistakes the US made in Afghanistan and Iraq, leading to endless wars.

“One thing is certain, the people in Gaza, the Palestinians have suffered greatly, for lack of food, water, medicine, etc. And a lot of innocent people have been killed,” Biden said.

However, he also highlighted Hamas’s “intimidation” of the Israeli population, referencing his visit to Israel after the October 7 terror attack.

“What they did exceeded anything I’ve ever seen. And I’ve seen a lot. Tying mothers and daughters together with rope and pouring kerosene on it and burning them to death. That kind of thing — attempting to intimidate. And it is dastardly.”

