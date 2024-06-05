9 IDF Soldiers Wounded In Explosion At IDF Base In Southern Israel

Nine soldiers were injured in a weapons explosion at the Tze’elim base in southern Israel on Tuesday, the IDF spokesperson cleared for publication on Wednesday morning.

As a result of the explosion, two soldiers were seriously injured, two were moderately injured, and five were lightly injured. They were evacuated to the hospital and their families were informed.

The IDF spokesperson said that the “incident is under investigation.”

Army Radio military correspondent Doron Kadosh said that the explosion did not occur during a training exercise but the soldiers were injured due to their proximity to the area where the weapons exploded. It is unknown at this time what caused the explosion.

