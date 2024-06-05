Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HaRav Landau Calls For Special Tefillos On Erev Rosh Chodesh


HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau issued a letter following the Supreme Court’s discussion on the Chareidi draft law.

In the letter, the Rosh Yeshivah calls on Bnei Torah to gather for the recital of Tehillim and tefillas Yom Kippur Katan over the impending decrees for Bnei Torah and the precarious security situation in Eretz Yisrael.

“To Acheinu Beis Yisrael, residents of our Eretz Hakedosha and in every location,” HaRav Landau wrote.

“All of us, yirei Hashem, see and feel the yoke of the galus that is burdening us in all walks of our life, in the wickedness of the Umos HaOlam and the evil plots of the people in power in our land to uproot us from the source of our chiyus, to uproot the bnei yeshivos and kollelim from limmud haTorah.”

“And therefore we call upon the bnei yeshivos and kollelim and all yirei Hashem to gather on erev Rosh Chodesh Sivan for tefillas Yom Kipper Katan and the recital of Tehillim to awaken rachamim. And Hashem should save us and provide us with the zechus to receive the Torah b’ahavah uv’simcha…”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



