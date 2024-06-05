DISASTER AVERTED: Hamas Killed A K-9 Dog & Rigged It With Explosives

A disaster was averted recently after Hamas terrorists killed an attack dog in the northern Gaza Strip and then booby-trapped its body with explosives.

About two weeks ago, IDF forces who were operating in the Jabaliya area sent an attack dog into a building where it was suspected that terrorists were hiding, Ynet reported.

But unlike most times, the dog did not return to the forces and no sounds of struggle were heard from inside the building, not even barking.

The IDF forces realized that something unusual had occurred and dispatched a drone to search for the dog. After a few minutes, the drone located the dog lying in an alley near the building. It was unclear if it was still alive.

The IDF forces approached the area with heavy backup in order to retrieve the dog but when they reached the ally, the dog had disappeared. They re-deployed the drone and this time they saw the dog lying on the floor of a nearby building. By now, their suspicions were aroused and they estimated that the terrorists somehow killed the dog quietly and rigged its body with explosives.

Sure enough, their theory proved correct and a disaster was averted. The explosives were neutralized and the dog was buried in the cemetery for Oketz K-9 dogs near Modi’in.

About 30 Oketz K-9 dogs have been killed since the start of the war.

