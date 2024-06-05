11 Injured In Hezbollah Suicide Drone Explosions In Soccer Field In Northern Israel

At least eleven people were injured after two explosive drones launched by Hezbollah exploded in the Druze town of Hurfeish in northern Israel. Some of the people who were injured were emergency medical forces who arrived at the scene as Hezbollah carried out a secondary drone attack eight minutes after the first one.

One person is in critical condition, three are in serious condition, and the rest are in moderate and light condition.

IDF forces are assisting in the evacuation of the wounded to hospitals.

No sirens sounded before the explosion.

This is a developing story.

