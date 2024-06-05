Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Columbia University Settles Lawsuit, Agrees To Provide Jewish Student With Safety Escort


Columbia University has reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed by a Jewish student, alleging that the campus had become unsafe due to recent pro-Palestinian protests. The Ivy League school has agreed to implement additional safety measures to protect its students, according to a settlement filed in Manhattan federal court.

Under the agreement, Columbia will provide round-the-clock “walking escorts” across campus through the end of the year, ensuring students can move safely. The university will also appoint a “Safe Passage Liaison” to address student concerns related to protests. Furthermore, the chief operating officer will have the authority to order alternative entry and exit points to the campus if needed.

The settlement also addresses academic concerns, allowing students who were unable to complete exams or assignments due to protests to seek accommodations.

This resolution comes after a female Jewish student, known as C.S., filed a proposed class action lawsuit, claiming that the university had become too dangerous for Jewish students to receive a proper education.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

IDF Denies Report It Nixed Shifa Hospital Raid To Save Hostages In Early Days Of War

AWFUL REALITY CHECK: Hostage Confirmed Killed By Hamas Was Filmed Urging 2005 Gaza Withdrawal To Achieve Peace

Tens Of Thousands Mark Yom Yerushalayim With Dancing At Kosel [VIDEOS]

Columbia University Settles Lawsuit, Agrees To Provide Jewish Student With Safety Escort

11 Injured In Hezbollah Suicide Drone Explosions In Soccer Field In Northern Israel

NYC CONGESTION PRICING ON HOLD: Fears Of Democratic Election Losses

CONFUSION OR REGRET? Biden: “Netanyahu Is Not Putting Politics Above Ending War”

UNEQUIVOCAL: 100+ Rabbanim Sign Letter Condemning Illegitimate Hatzolah Group, Backing Hatzolah of Central Jersey

Biden: Netanyahu Is “Prepared To Do About Anything To Get The Hostages Back”

House Passes Proposal Sanctioning International Criminal Court After It Sought Netanyahu Arrest Warrant

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network