Columbia University Settles Lawsuit, Agrees To Provide Jewish Student With Safety Escort

Columbia University has reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed by a Jewish student, alleging that the campus had become unsafe due to recent pro-Palestinian protests. The Ivy League school has agreed to implement additional safety measures to protect its students, according to a settlement filed in Manhattan federal court.

Under the agreement, Columbia will provide round-the-clock “walking escorts” across campus through the end of the year, ensuring students can move safely. The university will also appoint a “Safe Passage Liaison” to address student concerns related to protests. Furthermore, the chief operating officer will have the authority to order alternative entry and exit points to the campus if needed.

The settlement also addresses academic concerns, allowing students who were unable to complete exams or assignments due to protests to seek accommodations.

This resolution comes after a female Jewish student, known as C.S., filed a proposed class action lawsuit, claiming that the university had become too dangerous for Jewish students to receive a proper education.

