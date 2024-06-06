IDF Kills Nukhba Terrorists In Strike On Hamas Base In UNWRA School

IDF forces early Thursday morning carried out a strike on a Hamas terror compound embedded in an UNWRA school in the Nuseirat area of Gaza.

According to the IDF spokesperson, the strike eliminated Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who belonged to the Nukhba forces and participated in the murderous October 7th assault. Also, some of the terrorists who were eliminated were planning imminent terror attacks against IDF forces in the Strip.

The terrorists were using the UNWRA school as a shelter and terror hub and were directing terror activities from the school.

The IDF said that “before the strike, a number of steps were taken to reduce the risk of harming uninvolved civilians during the strike, including conducting aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence information.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)