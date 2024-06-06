Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
H’YD: IDF Reservist, Father Of 4, Killed In Hezbollah Attack, 9 Soldiers Injured


The IDF announced on Thursday morning that an IDF reserve soldier who was critically injured in the Hezbollah drone attack on northern Israel on Wednesday evening later died of his wounds.

He was identified as Staff Sgt. (res.) Refael Kauders, H’yd, 39, of the 5030th Battalion of the Alon Brigade.

Kauders, z’l, from Tzur Hadassah, left behind a wife and four children.

Another soldier was seriously wounded in the attack and eight soldiers were lightly wounded.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement saying that it fired several explosive drones at an IDF base. The terror group launched a second suicide drone minutes after the first one in a secondary attack intended to kill emergency personnel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



