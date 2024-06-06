IDF: We Stopped A “Ticking Time Bomb” In UNRWA School Airstrike

IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari revealed the identities of the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists killed in an IAF airstrike on a UNRWA school in Nuseirat last night.

“Overnight, the IDF conducted a precise, intelligence-based strike targeting dozens of Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists hiding inside a UN school in Gaza,” Hagari said. “Some of these terrorists participated in the Hamas Massacre of October 7th. I will soon reveal the identities of some of the terrorists we eliminated.”

Hagari explained that the terrorists were operating from inside the school, planning and conducting attacks from classrooms. “Our precise strike was based on concrete intelligence, from multiple sources. The terrorists inside this school were planning more attacks against Israelis, some of them imminent. We stopped a ticking time-bomb. This is what it was,” he declared.

The IDF spokesman presented a graphic showing the faces and names of the eliminated terrorists, including members of the ‘Nukhba’ force with blood on their hands. “Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists… These are only a few of the terrorists we eliminated. There are more. Some of them took part in the brutal massacre of October 7th. We are working to verify the information before we will share it.”

Hagari noted that this was the fifth time the IDF had to target terrorists operating from inside UNRWA facilities in the last month alone. “Hamas wages war from schools and hospitals. Hamas hopes that international law and public sympathy will provide a shield for their military activities, which is why they systematically operate from schools, U.N. facilities, hospitals, and mosques.”

The IDF spokesman criticized some media outlets for falling for Hamas’ tactics and spreading misinformation before verifying the facts. “While Hamas abuses international law, the IDF will continue operating according to international law. The systematic abuse of U.N. facilities is a war crime and it must be stopped by the world.”

Hagari concluded, “We will continue to do everything in our power to bring our hostages back home and defeat Hamas. As we fulfill this mission, we will continue exposing the true face of Hamas to the world. Thank you.”

