Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Is Establishing Chareidi Brigade Of 3,000 Soldiers


IDF Chief of Staff Hertzi Halevi approved an operational plan for the establishment of a Chareidi brigade in the IDF that will include 3,000 soldiers.

According to an Army Radio report on Thursday morning, the brigade will include three battalions, two of which will be regular infantry units that include full service and one that will be a reserve battalion.

The training period for the Chareidi reserve soldiers will last three months. Afterward, they will be released and called up according to need.

The plan was led by the head of the IDF Manpower Directorate, Maj.-Gen. Yaniv Asor, other IDF officials, and Chareidi Rabbanim, led by Rabbi Dovid Label.

It was agreed that the brigade would not include women at all and will have a special admissions committee that will verify that applicants are indeed Chareidi. All the commanders will be religious.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



6 Responses

  1. The only way Chareidi integration into society will work is if society respects them (putting aside their need to respect those around them as well). I think this is a very positive first step.

  5. May the soldiers in this unit have much Hatzlacha, and may they all return home shalem b’nefesh u’b’guf – along with all others defending the Am Hashem haYoshev b’Tzion.

    וִיקֻיַּם בָּהֶם הַכָּתוּב: כִּי ה’ אֱלֹהֵיכֶם הַהֹלֵךְ עִמָּכֶם לְהִלָּחֵם לָכֶם עִם אֹיְבֵיכֶם לְהוֹשִׁיעַ אֶתְכֶם

  6. Imagine that instead of “IDF”, it had “Jews for J”. The Zionists are infinitely worse, of course. This is shmad, as UJM noted.

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NYPD Thwarts Potential Terror Plot, Arrest Queens Man With Weapons Arsenal

Hochul Considers Partial Mask Ban in NYC Subways Amid Antisemitic Incidents

The Hostages Thought The IDF Soldiers Came To Murder Them

8 MONTHS LATER: Body Found At The Gaza Border Area

Pro-Hamas Rioters Trap President In Cal State LA Building, Deface It With Anti-Israel Graffiti

Antisemitic Vandals Mark Homes Of Brooklyn Museum Leaders With Hamas Symbols, Including Jewish Director

4 Injured As Hezbollah Pounds Israel, 15 Fires Rage, Tzfas Cancels School

Hezbollah Fires 215 Rockets After IDF Kills Hezbollah Commander; Netanyahu Holds Security Assessment

TEHILLIM: 21-Year-Old Bochur In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Vehicle In Lakewood

FLATBUSH: Petira of Reb Bentzion Kornreich Z”L, Well-Known Gabbai At Landau’s Shul

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network