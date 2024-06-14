IDF Is Establishing Chareidi Brigade Of 3,000 Soldiers

IDF Chief of Staff Hertzi Halevi approved an operational plan for the establishment of a Chareidi brigade in the IDF that will include 3,000 soldiers.

According to an Army Radio report on Thursday morning, the brigade will include three battalions, two of which will be regular infantry units that include full service and one that will be a reserve battalion.

The training period for the Chareidi reserve soldiers will last three months. Afterward, they will be released and called up according to need.

The plan was led by the head of the IDF Manpower Directorate, Maj.-Gen. Yaniv Asor, other IDF officials, and Chareidi Rabbanim, led by Rabbi Dovid Label.

It was agreed that the brigade would not include women at all and will have a special admissions committee that will verify that applicants are indeed Chareidi. All the commanders will be religious.

