A public opinion poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Survey Research reveals that a significant majority of Palestinians support the October 7 attack against Israel and believe Hamas will return to power in the Gaza Strip after the war.

According to the poll, 66% of respondents expressed support for the October 7 attack, while 73% believe Hamas made the right decision in launching the attack. A staggering 79% of respondents believe Hamas will win the war, the highest rate since the beginning of the conflict.

Furthermore, 96% of respondents denied the massacre in the Gaza envelope, claiming that Hamas terrorists did not commit atrocities against Israeli civilians on October 7.

The poll also indicated that if elections for the Palestinian Authority were held, Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, who is currently imprisoned for the murder of Jews, would win the majority. In a hypothetical election between Barghouti and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Haniyeh would win around 60% of the votes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)