Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Poll: 96% Of Palestinians Deny A Massacre Happened On Oct. 7


A public opinion poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Survey Research reveals that a significant majority of Palestinians support the October 7 attack against Israel and believe Hamas will return to power in the Gaza Strip after the war.

According to the poll, 66% of respondents expressed support for the October 7 attack, while 73% believe Hamas made the right decision in launching the attack. A staggering 79% of respondents believe Hamas will win the war, the highest rate since the beginning of the conflict.

Furthermore, 96% of respondents denied the massacre in the Gaza envelope, claiming that Hamas terrorists did not commit atrocities against Israeli civilians on October 7.

The poll also indicated that if elections for the Palestinian Authority were held, Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, who is currently imprisoned for the murder of Jews, would win the majority. In a hypothetical election between Barghouti and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Haniyeh would win around 60% of the votes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NYPD Thwarts Potential Terror Plot, Arrest Queens Man With Weapons Arsenal

Hochul Considers Partial Mask Ban in NYC Subways Amid Antisemitic Incidents

The Hostages Thought The IDF Soldiers Came To Murder Them

8 MONTHS LATER: Body Found At The Gaza Border Area

Pro-Hamas Rioters Trap President In Cal State LA Building, Deface It With Anti-Israel Graffiti

Antisemitic Vandals Mark Homes Of Brooklyn Museum Leaders With Hamas Symbols, Including Jewish Director

4 Injured As Hezbollah Pounds Israel, 15 Fires Rage, Tzfas Cancels School

Hezbollah Fires 215 Rockets After IDF Kills Hezbollah Commander; Netanyahu Holds Security Assessment

TEHILLIM: 21-Year-Old Bochur In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Vehicle In Lakewood

FLATBUSH: Petira of Reb Bentzion Kornreich Z”L, Well-Known Gabbai At Landau’s Shul

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network