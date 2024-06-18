Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Yair Lapid: Pass Charedi Draft Bill Quickly, “People Will Die” If We Don’t


Opposition Leader Yair Lapid urged lawmakers to pass the Charedi draft bill quickly, warning that “people will die” if the army is not given the tools it needs.

Addressing the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Lapid emphasized that “we are in an emergency” and that the current situation, with tens of thousands of young people exempt from conscription, is “impossible” on both ethical and operational levels.

Lapid’s remarks came during a debate over the Charedi draft bill, just a week after it was passed by the Knesset plenum. He noted that 16 IDF soldiers have already been killed in the past week, and that Hamas and Hezbollah “want to kill us all” and do not differentiate between chiloni, daati, and Charedi citizens.

“We all need to mobilize to defend ourselves,” Lapid declared, calling for a “pointed and substantive discussion” leading to a bill that does not discriminate “between blood and blood.”

“The army needs the soldiers now,” Lapid concluded.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

After Months Of Pressure: Key Congressional Dems Sign Arms Sale To Israel, Including 50 F-15s

TEHILLIM: Jewish Man Struck And Critically Injured In Boro Park Hit-And-Run

BAAL MOFES: Anti-Israel Squad Rep. Cori Bush Claims To Have Magically Healed A Woman’s Tumor

MAILBAG: Single Girls Are The Unsung Heroines Of Limud Hatorah

WATCH THIS: Pro-Palestinian Activists Breach, Vandalize Israeli Defense Firm’s UK Facility

KEIN YIRBU: IDF Wipes Out 50% Of Hamas Terrorists In Rafah

PHOTO GALLERY 2: Adirei Hatorah Gathering At Wells Fargo 2024 (Photos By Yehuda Jacobs)

PHOTO GALLERY 1: Adirei Hatorah Gathering At Wells Fargo 2024

OLAM HATORAH UNITED: 25,000+ Attend Maamad Adirei Hatorah To Celebrate And Honor Lomdei Torah [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Netanyahu Dissolves War Cabinet Following Gantz Resignation

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network