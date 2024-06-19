Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau: “עומדים עלינו לכלותינו”


Over a thousand talmidim in Yeshivas Ateres Shlomo gathered on Tuesday for a special shiur by HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau marking the yahrzeit of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, z’tl.

At the end of the shiur, HaRav Landau addressed the looming recruitment law: “We’re now in a very difficult situation – עומדים עלינו לכלותינו רחמנא ליצלן שלא יהיה. Bnei Yeshivos, Bnei Torah need to be mechazeik very much against this and the chizzuk is in limmud Torah.”

“They’re planning terrible things against us and we need to trust in Hashem and daven that everything will be okay, not to be oisek in the foolishness they’re speaking about, only to sit and learn and talk in Torah – to learn more and more. It’s necessary to know that there’s nothing else except for Torah, more and more limmud Torah – that’s what we have. It’s the essence of our life and the reason for our existence.”

“It’s not necessary to elaborate on this to Bnei Yeshivos who live the Torah and limmud Torah.”

The Rosh Yeshivah concluded his words by saying: השם יעזור שהקדוש ברוך הוא יצילנו מידם, ויגן עלינו, ויהיה בעזרנו” ונזכה לכל טוב ולגאולה קרובה במהרה בימינו.”

(צילום: ברוך יערי)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



