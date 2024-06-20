IDENTIFIED: NY Subway Perp Who Ordered “Zionists” To Raise Their Hands

The US-based organization that fights antisemitism, “Stop Antisemitism,” has identified the perpetrator who ordered “Zionists” to identify themselves on the New York subway and told them “this is your chance to get out.”

“StopAntisemitism has successfully identified the perpetrator from the June 10th NYC subway incident as Anas (Ahmad) Saleh and have been working with NYPD and NYC Mayor’s since last Friday regarding Saleh,” the organization wrote on X.

“NYPD is asking if you/someone you know has been a witness to any of the incidents involving Saleh, please call CrimeStoppers 800-577-8477 in order to ensure a successful prosecution!”

The group also revealed that Saleh is/was a lab tech at the Weill Cornell Medicine Rhee Lab. The lab already removed his profile from their website but not before StopAntisemitism recorded a screenshot.

According to a JTA article, Saleh and the pro-Hamas rioters who swarmed the subways were on the way to a depraved protest outside an exhibit in Lower Manhattan memorializing the murdered and tortured victims of the Nova music festival massacre on October 7 are part of a pro-Hamas group called Within Our Lifetime, which was established in 2015 as NYC Students for Justice in Palestine.

The group, which was responsible for regular anti-Israel allies even before October 7th, at which participants chanted for the destruction of Israel and called to “globalize the intifada,” is the leading anti-Israel group in NYC.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)