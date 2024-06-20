Knock Knock. This is Your Chance to Open Doors for Cholei Yisroel! The RCCS Pre-Campaign is Now Live!

Donations are now being accepted for the Pre-Campaign portion of a major two-day push to provide RCCS with all they need to care for cancer patients in our communities.

The 2024 “Knock Knock” Campaign is dedicated to hearing the Knock of cholei Yisroel and Opening Doors for them to receive all the assistance they need as they struggle through the grim challenges of a dreaded diagnosis.

No matter where you live, the word “cancer” is a frightening reality for all too many of your neighbors, R”l. This dreadful disease and its treatment regimens afflict men, women, teenagers, even young children, of all ages and backgrounds – as well as their family and friends.

In our communities, virtually every one of these suffering souls relies on RCCS as a lifeline – the one stop resource that guides them from diagnosis through recovery and makes sure that everyone has access to the absolute best medical care available anywhere in the world.

RCCS provides medical referral and support, getting each patient into the best doctor for their diagnosis; this includes handling their medical records and expediting appointments. To this end, they conduct extensive medical research to avail patients to the most cutting-edge medical treatment. They provide crucial financial support to cover insurance premiums and other out-of-pocket expenses. In essence, they serve as the patient’s virtual “back office” from beginning to end.

They arrange insurance guidance and advocacy, helping a patient navigate the complex world of insurance, and advocating for them when an insurer rejects a claim. They ensure that finances never stand between a patient and world-class treatment.

In addition, the RCCS Care Management team opens doors for patients and their families to access the full gamut of financial and logistical assistance available through individual donors and other organizations.

It now costs over $29 million a year for RCCS to cover its global operations; including paying insurance premiums and other patient expenditures. RCCS is currently helping over 5,000 patients and their families with everything they need to fight cancer – with dozens of new patients reaching out for help each week. Jewish communities around the country have united to support RCCS’s lifesaving operations through a special two day “KNOCK KNOCK” online fundraising campaign. This is RCCS’s primary community fundraising event in these communities for the year.

You now have an opportunity to help RCCS save lives. The start of the Pre-Campaign means that you can submit your donation now. Please jump in and be among the first to grab this zechus. With your support, RCCS will get off towards a great start to reach its goal!

Make a life-saving donation today by clicking HERE