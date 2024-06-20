HATE IN THE UK: Heathrow Airport Security Staff Accused Of Harassing Jewish And Israeli Passengers

A scandal has erupted at Heathrow Airport after security staff were accused of wearing badges with the Palestinian flag and symbols of solidarity with Palestine, creating a hostile environment for Jewish and Israeli passengers. The incident occurred on Sunday at Terminal 4’s Fast Track lane, where five security staff were wearing the badges while scanning luggage for passengers bound for Tel Aviv on an El Al flight.

Passengers complained that the badges made them feel intimidated and uncomfortable, prompting UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) to demand an investigation into the incident. UKLFI alleges that the staff breached Heathrow’s uniform policy and the Equality Act 2010 by wearing the “highly offensive” badges.

The security guards were reportedly replaced, and their badges confiscated following passenger complaints. This incident comes after a similar incident on another El Al flight, where passengers were made to feel singled out and targeted at customs.

UKLFI has written to Heathrow’s services director, expressing concern that the security staff’s actions created an “intimidating and hostile environment” for Jewish and Israeli passengers. A Heathrow spokesperson responded, “Everyone should feel safe and welcome at Heathrow. We have guidance on what colleagues can wear at work, and if that guidance is not followed, we will ensure those items are removed immediately, as was the case in this instance.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)