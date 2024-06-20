Massive Asifa Planned For Lakewood On Sunday As 6 Senior Eretz Yisroel Gedolim Jointly Visit

A historic event is set to take place in Lakewood this Sunday as six leading gedolim from Eretz Yisroel visit the US to raise desperately needed funds for yeshivas and kollelim in Israel, Lakewood Alerts reports.

As previously reported on YWN, the Gedolei Yisroel – Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, Rav Yaakov Hillel, Rav Don Segal, Rav Dov Landau, and the Rachmastrivker Rebbe – are traveling to the US in an effort to raise $107 million, which is the amount of government stipends to yeshivos and kollelim that have been recently cut, leaving a gaping financial hole.

The gedolim will be visiting multiple cities on the East Coast during their trip, including Lakewood, where a massive event is planned for Sunday. The event will be held in the large parking lot on 9th and Clifton, in the parking lot adjacent to BMG’s Bais Aharon and Bais Shalom batei medrashim, and is expected to draw tens of thousands of people. This will be the first time that these five leading rabbis have traveled to the US together, making for a historic development that will be on full display at the Lakewood asifa.

Organizers are still finalizing the details of the event, including the exact time, which will be announced soon. However, they are facing one major challenge: the weather. Meteorologists are forecasting Sunday to be the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures expected to reach 97 degrees and a heat index over 100 degrees.

Despite this challenge, the event is expected to be a huge success, with thousands of people expected to attend and show their support for the yeshivas and kollelim in Israel and demonstrate that lomdei torah in the US and Israel are both part of one beating heart.

