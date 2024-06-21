HILARIOUS: AOC Fights With Infamous Neo-Nazi After He Compliments Her

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fought with neo-Nazi troll Nick Fuentes on X, a platform that has allowed him to post again despite his history of hate speech, making for a hilarious moment after he tried complimenting her for hating on Israel.

The exchange began when Ocasio-Cortez posted, “An unspoken secret in Congress is that much of the reflexive, blind, unconditional vote support for nearly any Israeli gov action isn’t from actual agreement. It’s from fear. Reps are terrified of this. Of AIPAC. So they don’t vote their conscience. They vote their fear.”

Fuentes, who has denied the Holocaust and called for the execution of non-Christians, responded, “AOC is more America First than 99% of Republicans.”

Ocasio-Cortez replied, “You are a white supremacist and I want nothing to do with you nor the world you imagine. I believe in a multiracial democracy, one of economic rights, civil liberties, and that affirms the working class and the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people.”

She added, “These are not small differences. They are irreconcilable. White supremacy is a scourge and must be disavowed in all places.”

Fuentes, who leads the alt-right “Groyper Army,” has a history of trolling mainstream conservative events and promoting white supremacy. He recently dined with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago and appeared on Alex Jones’s InfoWars with anti-Semitic rapper Kanye West.

