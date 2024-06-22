Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TERROR IN ISRAEL: Israeli Man Murdered In Qalqilya


An Israeli man was shot to death in his car on Shabbos morning in Qalqilya, a city in the Palestinian Authority.

The man was identified as Amnon Muchtar, H’yd, 67, from Petach Tikvah. Following the shooting, Arabs set his car on fire.

Ynet reported that Muchtar, H’yd, was known to many of the store owners in the city as he had been buying fruit and vegetables from them for about ten years for his fruit and vegetable stand in the Petach Tikvah shuk.

Muchtar, H’yd, left behind his wife, five children, and grandchildren.

Following the incident, a large number of IDF forces entered the city.

The car that was set on fire. (Social media).

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



