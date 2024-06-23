BROOKLYN: Jewish Family Assaulted By Arabic-Speaking Family At Elementary School Graduation

A joyful graduation ceremony at PS 682 in Gravesend, Brooklyn, turned into a violent and traumatic experience for a Jewish family when they were attacked by an Arabic-speaking family, who taunted them with anti-Semitic slurs and death threats.

The incident occurred just after the fifth-grade graduation, which ironically had a theme of “All you need is love.” The Jewish mother, Lana, and her husband Johan, were assaulted by members of the other family, who targeted them because of their Jewish faith.

The attackers shouted “Free Palestine!”, “Gaza is Ours!”, and “Death to Israel!” as they punched, kicked, and choked Johan, leaving him with scrapes, bruises, and swelling on his head, face, and body. Lana was also assaulted, suffering a gash on her leg, while their 16-year-old son was punched in the face.

The NYPD initially failed to classify the incident as a hate crime, but after the couple urged them to reconsider, the Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)